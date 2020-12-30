Wednesday Morning Forecast

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Today is likely the last day of sunshine we will see for a few days.

The cold front we have been tracking the last several days is due to bring impacts to Northwest Florida starting tomorrow. Showers and thunderstorms could begin moving onshore just after sunrise, and increase in intensity as the day goes on. The heaviest storms are expected to arrive during the early afternoon on Friday.

You can watch my full forecast above.

Copyright 2020 WJHG. All rights reserved.