Advertisement

Wednesday Morning Forecast

By Grayson Jarvis
Published: Dec. 30, 2020 at 12:15 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Today is likely the last day of sunshine we will see for a few days.

The cold front we have been tracking the last several days is due to bring impacts to Northwest Florida starting tomorrow. Showers and thunderstorms could begin moving onshore just after sunrise, and increase in intensity as the day goes on. The heaviest storms are expected to arrive during the early afternoon on Friday.

You can watch my full forecast above.

Copyright 2020 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Walton County Sheriff's Office take man into custody suspected of making child porn. Also...
Armed suspect taken into custody, secret bunker located during search warrant for making child pornography
The federal eviction moratorium deadline has been extended to January 31, 2021.
Federal eviction moratorium deadline extended to January 31, evictions loom in Bay County
Panama City father arrested, faces charge of one count child abuse.
Father arrested, faces child abuse charge
Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin arrives to testify at a Congressional Oversight Commission...
Mnuchin: Some to start seeing $600 stimulus checks Tuesday night
According to the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission, businesses can require a COVID-19...
Local restaurants say they will not require COVID-19 vaccines for workers

Latest News

WEDNESDAY MORNING FORECAST 12-30-2020
WEDNESDAY MORNING FORECAST 12-30-2020
Rain chances are on the increase later this week
Tuesday Evening Forecast
Rain chances are on the increase later this week
Tuesday Evening Forecast
Tuesday Forecast