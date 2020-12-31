Bay County seniors are asking, “Where is the vaccine?”

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Excitement is growing among seniors as the Moderna vaccine makes its way to the Panhandle.

“They are so ready for vaccination and we are so ready so that we can return to normal as soon as possible,” Bay County Council on Aging CEO Beth Coulliette said.

Coulliette said while the seniors at their five affiliated sites are ready for the vaccine, it’s leaving some seniors wondering why neighboring counties have started administering the vaccine to those 65 and older, but Bay County hasn’t.

“Holmes County vaccinated 310 Wednesday, Washington County vaccinated better than 200, although I don’t have an exact number and Jackson County about 100 and Jackson County did 132 Tuesday,” Health Department Administrator Sandy Martin said.

Martin said Holmes and Washington Counties started administering the vaccine Wednesday and Jackson County started Tuesday. Martin adds the turnout took a turn with long lines everywhere.

“People are very excited to have the vaccine. Our staff are so excited to have an opportunity to offer a solution to this problem we’ve been facing since March. So, it’s been very upbeat,” said Martin.

Department of Health Bay County officials told us Tuesday they would be posting the vaccine distribution plan online that night or Wednesday morning, but still haven’t as of this report. Officials said Bay County will have a website to register senior citizens, but the information has not been posted yet.

We reached out again to the Department of Health Bay County officials who declined to comment any further until the plan is posted online. They still have not said a set time on when that will be. Coulliette said the seniors here are just waiting their turn.

“Well we’re waiting for Bay County to give us the answers. We’re looking forward to it and hoping they’ll be able to very soon get it organized and ready and get those vaccinations going,” said Coulliette.

Coulliette said they hope the Council can also provide space or outreach information for seniors to receive the vaccinations.

Okaloosa and Walton Counties have their first drive-thru vaccination clinics scheduled for January 6th. Okaloosa County has already reached its limit on appointments.

