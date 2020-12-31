Advertisement

Hands of Bay honors the fifth day of Kwanzaa (Nia)

Volunteers serve lunch in honor of Nia, the fifth day of Kwanzaa.
Published: Dec. 30, 2020 at 8:01 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -The festival of Kwanzaa is based on a common set of seven values that represent a path to a life of commitment and unity.

From December 26th to the 31st the festival of Kwanzaa is celebrated to welcome the first harvests into the home.

Kwanzaa celebrates seven basic principles that lead to a fulfilling and prosperous life. The fifth day of the festival is called Nia to honor purpose. Hands of Bay honored that purpose by hosting a community outreach to feed the hungry and needy in our area.

Volunteers, mostly young people, helped serve the take out meals. The goal of this event is to support and feed the community and give help to those in need. The organization expected to give away more than 200 meals. Kwanzaa concludes on December 31st with the exchanging of gifts and lots of good things to eat.

