Hit and run crash leaves one dead in Okaloosa County

OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -

A Fort Walton Beach man is dead after a hit and run crash in Okaloosa County Wednesday night.

The Florida Highway Patrol says the 44-year-old man was walking in an unknown direction on U.S. Highway 98 just east of East Timberlake Drive at about 8 p.m. when an unknown white vehicle struck him. Officials say the vehicle possibly had left front damage. The driver then fled.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

We will continue to update this story as the investigation continues.

Copyright 2020 WJHG. All rights reserved.