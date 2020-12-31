Local governments share what their New Year’s resolutions are for 2021

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - This past year has been tough on most everyone and governments that lead Bay County communities were not immune.

As many make their New Year’s resolutions for 2021, those local governments are also making resolutions, including Bay County.

“We’re going to continue to move in a positive direction,” said Bay County County Commissioner Bill Dozier. “Bay County is in a great position for growth.”

In the new year, Callaway city officials say their future plans all relate to the quality of life for their residents.

“We’re doing some renovations in our parks,” said City of Callaway Mayor Pamn Henderson. “People will be able to get outside and enjoy the parks even more than they already have. We’re doing some sidewalk projects that will create connectivity and walkability.”

Panama City Beach officials say in 2021 they will complete Bay Parkway Phase II and start on improvements to Front Beach Road.

“Very intensive but at the end of the day very beautiful project,” said Panama City Beach City Manager Tony O’Rourke. “To not only enhance transportation but also our natural built environment here.”

Local government officials say after facing two tough years they are looking forward to a fresh start in 2021.

“That things turn around in 2021 and that it’s a completely different year,” said Henderson. “I figured here in Northwest Florida we’re ready for some good things, we’ve had it rough.”

Especially here in the panhandle after destruction from Hurricane Michael and now a global pandemic, officials are ready to turn the page on a new year.

“We have a lot of positive direction that we’re moving in, a lot of good things are happening in Bay County and a lot of good things to look forward to,” said Dozier.

