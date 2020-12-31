Advertisement

Most prolific serial killer in US history dies in California

In this March 4, 2013, file photo, Samuel Little appears at Superior Court in Los Angeles....
In this March 4, 2013, file photo, Samuel Little appears at Superior Court in Los Angeles. Little, pronounced the most prolific serial killer in U.S. history, confessed his crimes to homicide detectives well-briefed on how to keep him talking and get the information they needed.(AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 30, 2020 at 7:30 PM CST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Samuel Little, America’s most prolific serial killer with nearly 60 confirmed victims, has died. He was 80.

Little, who had diabetes, heart trouble and other ailments, died Wednesday at a California hospital. He was serving a life sentence for multiple counts of murder.

California corrections department spokeswoman Vicky Waters said there is no sign of foul play, and his cause of death will be determined by a coroner.

A career criminal who had been in and out jail for decades, Little denied for years he’d ever killed anyone.

Then, in 2018, he opened up to Texas Ranger James Holland, who had been asked to question him about a killing it turned out Little didn’t commit. During approximately 700 hours of interviews, however, Little provided details of scores of slayings only the killer would know.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Walton County Sheriff's Office take man into custody suspected of making child porn. Also...
Armed suspect taken into custody, secret bunker located during search warrant for making child pornography
Panama City father arrested, faces charge of one count child abuse.
Father arrested, faces child abuse charge
The federal eviction moratorium deadline has been extended to January 31, 2021.
Federal eviction moratorium deadline extended to January 31, evictions loom in Bay County
A nurse who KGTV calls Matthew W. started feeling sick on Christmas Eve, six days after his...
Report: Nurse tests positive for COVID-19 after getting vaccine
Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin arrives to testify at a Congressional Oversight Commission...
Mnuchin: Some to start seeing $600 stimulus checks Tuesday night

Latest News

Smartphone apps are being created to allow users to upload a COVID-19 test result or proof of...
2021 travel may include vaccine passport
This Sunday, April 5, 2020, file photo shows an envelope containing a 2020 census letter mailed...
Census Bureau to miss deadline for divvying up congressional seats
2021 travel may include vaccine passport
2021 travel may include vaccine passport
Better rain chances move into the panhandle later this week
Wednesday Evening Forecast