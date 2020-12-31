New Year’s Eve Forecast

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Good Thursday morning everyone and happy last day of 2020!

We’re off to a mostly cloudy and slight showery chance this morning on satellite and radar. Just a few light and brief stray showers are showing up on radar for the morning commute. They’re hardly umbrella worthy, and will be that way for most of the day until the drive home later this afternoon and evening.

Otherwise, we’re fairly mild out this morning getting going in the low 60s. A light jacket for those who are susceptible to feeling chilly is all that’s needed.

We’ll warm decently despite the mostly cloudy skies through the day today. Temperatures reach the 70s by the late morning with highs in the low to mid 70s this afternoon.

Any showers we see during the morning or midday will likely be fairly light in nature, very brief, and only accumulating a tenth of an inch or less. However, heavier showers are forecast to start up closer to the end of the day and into the evening as an area of lower pressure moves out of Texas along a cold front that extends all the way up into the Northeast.

We’ll see this low pressure system and adjoining cold front stir up storm chances for tonight with potential for some severe weather into the overnight hours. So if you’re headed out for any New Year’s Eve festivities, be sure to have some rain gear handy. For any overnight partiers, let’s be sure to have some way of staying weather aware as gusty winds and a potential for a tornado or two from Panama City to Marianna and west is possible.

This severe threat will continue into sunrise across the Panhandle on New Year’s Day stretching further east as a cold front develops a line of thunderstorms. Gusty winds and an isolated tornado or two will be possible across the Panhandle on New Year’s Day with rain chances up to 80-90% through this period.

Heavy rains are forecast to remain into Saturday as the front stalls across NWFL and another slug of moisture rides up out of the Gulf. A solid 2-4″ of rain is likely across the Panhandle from tonight through Saturday before skies clear into Sunday.

Bottom Line...

For today, mostly cloudy skies with a spotty light shower possible through the day. Heavier scattered showers develop into the late afternoon and evening around sunset. Thunderstorms are likely tonight especially west of Hwy231 where some severe storms with gusty winds and an isolated tornado or two is possible. Your 7 Day Forecast keeps storms likely into Friday with more rain for Saturday before skies clear by Sunday.

