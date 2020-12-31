Advertisement

New Year’s Eve storms, possible tornadoes expected in South

Severe weather is expected across the South on New Year's Eve.
Severe weather is expected across the South on New Year's Eve.(Source: National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 31, 2020 at 6:59 AM CST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Severe storms capable of spinning up tornadoes are expected across the Deep South.

Forecasters say the storms are expected to strike the region on Thursday — New Year’s Eve.

The national Storm Prediction Center says the area most at risk of severe weather on Thursday includes parts of Louisiana, Mississippi and southeast Texas.

The region at enhanced risk of severe weather includes more than 4 million people and the metropolitan areas of New Orleans; Baton Rouge, Louisiana; and Beaumont, Texas.

“Tornadoes along with damaging wind gusts and large hail are all potential threats,” according to the National Weather Service office in Lake Charles, Louisiana.

Forecasters say the risk of severe weather will later spread into Alabama and parts of the Florida Panhandle.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A nurse who KGTV calls Matthew W. started feeling sick on Christmas Eve, six days after his...
Report: Nurse tests positive for COVID-19 after getting vaccine
Walton County Sheriff's Office take man into custody suspected of making child porn. Also...
Armed suspect taken into custody, secret bunker located during search warrant for making child pornography
Dawn Wells arrives at the Television Academy’s 70th Anniversary Gala and Opening Celebration...
‘Gilligan’s Island’ star Dawn Wells dies, COVID-19 cited
Panama City father arrested, faces charge of one count child abuse.
Father arrested, faces child abuse charge
Registered nurse Cynthia Banada holds a vial of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine at Miami Jewish...
Local health departments releasing COVID-19 vaccine plans

Latest News

A shopper walks past a store displaying a hiring sign in Wheeling, Ill., Saturday, Nov. 28, 2020.
US jobless applications remain elevated at 787,000
Certain lots of Sportmix High Energy pet food, produced by Midwestern Pet Foods, Inc., of...
Pet food recalled over deadly toxin
Police in Minneapolis shot and killed a man suspected of a felony in an exchange of gunfire...
Minneapolis to release bodycam video in fatal shooting
Some Florida seniors waited in line overnight to get the vaccine.
Florida seniors rush to get COVID-19 vaccine