New Year’s resolutions look different this year due to COVID-19

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - COVID-19 is changing our perspective on so many things, even New Year’s resolutions.

In previous years, the most popular New Year’s resolutions have been to get in shape, save money, and kick a bad habit. But this year looks a little different.

Due to covid-19, it’s been difficult for some to see the light going into 2021. Others, however, will likely see the impacts of COVID-19 as an inspiration.

One Panama City Beach resident said, “I want to make peace with my family and let them know that I love them.”

Another resident said, “smoking cigarettes is already a pretty unhealthy habit and with coronavirus it obviously isn’t going to help at all. So I figure why not start now?”

Despite the hardships we’ve experienced throughout 2020, it’s important to stay positive and know you aren’t alone.

