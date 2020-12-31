Advertisement

Search for missing Walton County man

Sonny "Jack" Harrell was reported missing by his daughter Monday, December 28th.
Sonny "Jack" Harrell was reported missing by his daughter Monday, December 28th.(WJHG/WECP)
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Dec. 31, 2020 at 2:35 PM CST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Walton County Sheriff’s Deputies are looking for a missing man from DeFuniak Springs.

Deputies say Sonny “Jack” Harrell, 88, was reported missing by his daughter Monday. Deputies say his daughter was contacted by a friend of his, who told her they had not seen Harrell since late November. The friend told his daughter another friend had been feeding Harrell’s cats.

Deputies say Harrell’s trailer on Barlet Road was padlocked from the outside and does not have electricity. They say Harrell is known to stay with friends when it gets cold.

Harrell is described as a white man, about 5′7″ tall, around 150 pounds, and has white hair and brown eyes.

If you know of Harrell’s whereabouts, contact the Walton County Sheriff’s Office at 850-892-8111.

Copyright 2020 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A nurse who KGTV calls Matthew W. started feeling sick on Christmas Eve, six days after his...
Report: Nurse tests positive for COVID-19 after getting vaccine
Registered nurse Cynthia Banada holds a vial of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine at Miami Jewish...
Local health departments releasing COVID-19 vaccine plans
Walton County Sheriff's Office take man into custody suspected of making child porn. Also...
Armed suspect taken into custody, secret bunker located during search warrant for making child pornography
Dawn Wells arrives at the Television Academy’s 70th Anniversary Gala and Opening Celebration...
‘Gilligan’s Island’ star Dawn Wells dies, COVID-19 cited
Panama City father arrested, faces charge of one count child abuse.
Father arrested, faces child abuse charge

Latest News

The Florida Highway Patrol says the 44-year-old man was walking in an unknown direction on U.S....
Hit and run crash leaves one dead in Okaloosa County
As many make their New Year's resolutions for 2021 … local governments are doing the same...
Goals and Priorities of Local Government Corrected
Excitement is growing among seniors... as the moderna vaccine makes its way to the panhandle.
Local Vaccine Plans
Excitement is growing among seniors as the Moderna vaccine makes its way to the Panhandle.
Bay County seniors are asking, “Where is the vaccine?”