Search for missing Walton County man

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Walton County Sheriff’s Deputies are looking for a missing man from DeFuniak Springs.

Deputies say Sonny “Jack” Harrell, 88, was reported missing by his daughter Monday. Deputies say his daughter was contacted by a friend of his, who told her they had not seen Harrell since late November. The friend told his daughter another friend had been feeding Harrell’s cats.

Deputies say Harrell’s trailer on Barlet Road was padlocked from the outside and does not have electricity. They say Harrell is known to stay with friends when it gets cold.

Harrell is described as a white man, about 5′7″ tall, around 150 pounds, and has white hair and brown eyes.

If you know of Harrell’s whereabouts, contact the Walton County Sheriff’s Office at 850-892-8111.

