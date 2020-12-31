Advertisement

Walton County Sheriff’s Office investigating death at senior living facility

By Kellie Sanchez
Published: Dec. 30, 2020 at 8:02 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SANDESTIN, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -

An 80-year-old was found dead at a senior living facility in Sandestin, according to the Walton County Sheriff’s Office.

The sheriff’s office was called to start investigating this incident the day after Christmas.

According to the Walton County Sheriff’s Office, on Christmas night, the resident went to an outdoor courtyard on the property of Brookdale Senior Living.

The next day, he was found, and that’s when investigators were called.

There are few details available at this time, but Sheriff Michael Adkinson Jr. said they want to do a thorough investigation.

“It’s a tragic thing for multiple reasons, but not the least of which is, you’re talking about Christmas, and the circumstances around his death whether it was caused or not, remains to be seen, but it’s obviously something that is traumatic to families,” said Adkinson.

Brookdale Senior Living sent us the following statement:

“We are saddened by the loss of one of our residents and are supporting our residents and associates during this time. It is a loss felt throughout our community. We extend our deepest sympathy and condolences to the family and friends on the loss of their loved one... for privacy and confidentiality reasons we cannot provide any additional information at this time.”

The cause of death is still under investigation.

Copyright 2020 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Walton County Sheriff's Office take man into custody suspected of making child porn. Also...
Armed suspect taken into custody, secret bunker located during search warrant for making child pornography
Panama City father arrested, faces charge of one count child abuse.
Father arrested, faces child abuse charge
The federal eviction moratorium deadline has been extended to January 31, 2021.
Federal eviction moratorium deadline extended to January 31, evictions loom in Bay County
A nurse who KGTV calls Matthew W. started feeling sick on Christmas Eve, six days after his...
Report: Nurse tests positive for COVID-19 after getting vaccine
Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin arrives to testify at a Congressional Oversight Commission...
Mnuchin: Some to start seeing $600 stimulus checks Tuesday night

Latest News

Local government's are looking forward to a fresh start in 2021.
Local governments share what their New Year’s resolutions are for 2021
Alaqua Animal Refuge and HOPE Project
HOPE Project and Alaqua Animal refuge form a partnership through Equine Therapy
Volunteers serve lunch in honor of Nia, the fifth day of Kwanzaa.
Hands of Bay honors the fifth day of Kwanzaa (Nia)
Some of the hardships people experienced during 2020 are having an effect on their New Year’s...
New Year’s resolutions look different this year due to COVID-19