Walton County Sheriff’s Office investigating death at senior living facility

SANDESTIN, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -

An 80-year-old was found dead at a senior living facility in Sandestin, according to the Walton County Sheriff’s Office.

The sheriff’s office was called to start investigating this incident the day after Christmas.

According to the Walton County Sheriff’s Office, on Christmas night, the resident went to an outdoor courtyard on the property of Brookdale Senior Living.

The next day, he was found, and that’s when investigators were called.

There are few details available at this time, but Sheriff Michael Adkinson Jr. said they want to do a thorough investigation.

“It’s a tragic thing for multiple reasons, but not the least of which is, you’re talking about Christmas, and the circumstances around his death whether it was caused or not, remains to be seen, but it’s obviously something that is traumatic to families,” said Adkinson.

Brookdale Senior Living sent us the following statement:

“We are saddened by the loss of one of our residents and are supporting our residents and associates during this time. It is a loss felt throughout our community. We extend our deepest sympathy and condolences to the family and friends on the loss of their loved one... for privacy and confidentiality reasons we cannot provide any additional information at this time.”

The cause of death is still under investigation.

