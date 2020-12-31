Advertisement

Wednesday Evening Forecast

Rain chances are on the increase over the next several days
By Chris Smith
Published: Dec. 30, 2020 at 6:48 PM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Big changes are coming to Northwest Florida over the next several days as a strong cold front will move into the panhandle. That will mean warmer, more humid weather with better chances of showers and storms in the days ahead. For tonight we will see lows in the 50s under mostly cloudy skies. Rain chances will be small tonight. Those rain chances increase to 50% Thursday under mostly cloudy skies with highs in the 70s. Winds will be South at 10-15 mph. The best chance of storms comes Friday as a strong cold front passes through our area. There will be a small risk of severe weather. The bigger threat will likely be heavy rain as 2-3″ of rain appears likely through Saturday. In the wake of the cold front skies will clear and temperatures will cool by Sunday.

Get all the details on the forecast in the WJHG.com Weather Webcast.

