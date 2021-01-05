Update: Deputies stolen firearm recovered in Franklin County

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - UPDATE: January 7, 2021 (11 a.m.)

According to officials with the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, the AR-15 stolen that was stolen from a deputies vehicle over the weekend was recovered.

Officials say it was found by Lt. James Hamm.

They also say a suspect has been identified.

------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Over the weekend, a deputy in Franklin County had his assault rifle stolen out of his vehicle.

Sheriff A.J. Smith is asking anyone with any information to please call the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office. There will be a cash reward given to anyone who has information about the missing gun.

“Anybody that lives in the area of 11th Street in Carrabelle, if you have any video cameras that may have captured some movement over the weekend, somebody on a bike, somebody on foot, suspicious car, to please call us so we can come out and review the video,” Sheriff Smith said.

If you have information on this case, call the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office at (850) 670-8500.

