New construction raises new concerns in Panama City Beach

Panama City Beach continues to grow.

What locals are noticing is the new developments are building up as opposed to out.

“A lot of concern basically revolves around our traffic flow. Clara Avenue has historically been busy and certainly during the summer months. There’s often times we can’t even depart from our community,” Panama City Beach resident Debby Hove said.

Hove’s concerns stem from the apartments coming north of Highway 98, an extension of Clara Avenue.

She is also concerned about other developments.

“I know there are four-story units going in down by Breakfast Point as well, which is two miles from here. So that’s another 300 plus units,” Hove said.

Other concerns include the location of the apartment complexes.

“From a single-family home concern; what are all these developments going to do, all these apartments going to do, that may possibly devalue the properties around them?” Bay to 30A realtor Tucker Painter said.

Painter also voiced his concerns about traffic, crime, and noise level.

Both in the city and unincorporated Bay County, the housing influx is no secret.

Some want to know why they see more multi-family developments than single-family.

“I think it’s in response to economic conditions warranting it, there not being a large supply over the last few years, and then also just the effects from Hurricane Michael,” Panama City Beach Building and Planning Director Mel Leonard said.

From 2018 to 2020, Bay County officials approved 89 multi-family permits, totaling 943 units in PCB.

Those numbers look like this:

2018: 49 permits, 682 units

2019: 0

2020: 40 permits, 261 units

Those same years they approved 645 single-family permits.

Those numbers look like this:

2018: 236 permits

2019: 147 permits

2020: 302 permits

Panama City Beach city officials gave NewsChannel 7 a different report: a 2020 construction evaluation as of October 22, 2020.

The evaluation shows developers built 101 new single-family homes, and they built 10 multi-family developments, totaling 423 apartment units.

Overall, both reports show enormous growth but they also how what locals see is true.

There are more apartments being built and permits approved.

However, officials say this won’t last for long.

”The apartments, the multi-family, and the hotels are definitely more right now than the single-family. That may go on for another two or three years, maybe. And then I would think it’ll start balancing out,” Leonard said.

Leonard also said the city is doing everything it can to help alleviate traffic as more people move to the Beach. This includes adding more lanes and the addition of Bay Parkway.

He also notes that the added construction may also keep residents closer to home, meaning shorter trips.

“If you have a good mixture of uses in close proximity to one another, people don’t have to cross the bridge they don’t have to drive very far. You can actually decrease the amount of trips and length of trips,” Leonard said.

Exponential growth in the city will have to be met with compromise.

”It’s a challenge. These are growing pains. We’ll get through it,” Bay County Commissioner Philip “Griff” Griffitts said.

Both Griffitts and Leonard said there will be a mix of affordable and luxury apartments.

“I think the affordable kind of went out the window after the hurricane. The demand was very high and the supply low, and it looks like we’re going to start to have much more supply,” Griffitts said. “So hopefully the prices will start to come down.”

