Sheriff’s office among first to receive COVID-19 vaccine in Franklin County

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The Franklin County EMS partnered with the Health Department to help administer the COVID-19 vaccine in a safer way.

“We started a community paramedic program, which has our paramedics out in the community, and with that partnership we are giving out the vaccines to different organizations and people that can’t leave their homes,” Franklin County EMS Director Richard Lewis said.

On Monday, they started giving out the first doses of the vaccine to front-line workers and high-risk populations.

“We are hoping it will slow down the spread and we have a lot of elderly population so it is definitely going to help the high risk population,” Lewis said.

Tuesday morning, the program stopped by the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office to give the first doses of the vaccine to law enforcement. Sheriff A.J. Smith was among them.

“It was painless, they did a great job, ya know. I appreciate the partnership we have with the Franklin County Health Department who we worked with to make sure we were able to get this vaccine as some of the first folks,” Smith said.

He said he wanted to be an example for others in the community.

”I am just hoping we get to where people can start living their life just like they were before COVID.. This is definitely the next step,” Smith said.

He hopes by getting the vaccine, it will encourage others to get theirs.

”And hopefully this is just another way to lessen the spread,” Smith said.

