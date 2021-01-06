Deputies believe elderly man may have drowned in Apalachicola River

GULF COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Officials with the Gulf County Sheriff’s Office say their search for an elderly man who went missing Monday along the Apalachicola River has now turned into a recovery effort.

Deputies say 76-year-old William “Bill” Davis, Jr. never returned after attempting to retrieve his boat that had floated away from his houseboat in the Apalachicola River. Officials say his boat was located by a local resident; however, Davis has not been seen.

An active search began Monday in the area near Battle Bend along the river. Law enforcement officers say they set up a staging area at Listers Landing with search and rescue volunteers and began searching for Davis.

We’re told the search continued Tuesday; however he wasn’t located, and now officials say he may have drowned.

Gulf County Sheriff’s deputies say Davis is a beloved member of the local community where he served as Fire Chief for the Dalkeith Volunteer Fire Department near Wewahitchka.

“Our hearts ache for the Davis family,” Gulf County Sheriff Mike Harrison said. “Mr. Bill was known by many in our community and was a tireless servant.”

The Gulf County Sheriff’s Office, the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, Wewahitchka Search and Rescue and the Southwest Panhandle Search and Rescue K-9 Team were all involved in the search.

