In-person traffic temporarily halted at Bay County Courthouse

Starting Wednesday, January 6, the Bay County Courthouse will temporarily be closed to...
Starting Wednesday, January 6, the Bay County Courthouse will temporarily be closed to in-person traffic due to an increase in COVID-19 positivity rates locally.(WJHG/WECP-TV)
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Jan. 6, 2021 at 12:49 PM CST
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Starting Wednesday, January 6, the Bay County Courthouse will temporarily be closed to in-person traffic due to an increase in COVID-19 positivity rates locally.

Courthouse officials say the public will still have access to judicial proceedings; they say these proceedings will be handled remotely. We’re also told you will still be able to conduct business with the Bay County Clerk of Court’s Office over the phone and through its drop box located in front of the courthouse.

Officials say conditions will be evaluated each week to decide when the courthouse can resume normal operations.

