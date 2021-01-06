Locals react to building collapse in Chipley

CHIPLEY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -

Just after 4 p.m. Monday, the lives of three families were changed when a building collapsed in downtown Chipley.

While working on demolishing the building near Jackson Avenue and Main Street, three people were trapped in the rubble.

One woman, who used to work in the building, said it has been falling apart.

“I am sorry somebody was killed in this, but these buildings have been falling apart for a long time. I managed the Salvation Army behind me for eight years and it was falling apart then,” said Roxanne McGowan.

The building was in the process of being demolished, so no business was occupying it at the time.

But nearby business owners said they are heartbroken over the loss of someone in their small community.

“My heart goes out to the one that lost a life, it’s a terrible time. I lost my mother at Christmas time, 25 years ago, so I know what it’s like,” said Paula Bush, who owns a shop in Chipley.

Bush said she is also thinking of the families of the workers who were injured.

Chipley police officials have not provided any further updates at this time.

Copyright 2021 WJHG. All rights reserved.