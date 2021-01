WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The Krewe de Yak announced Wednesday the seventh annual Mardi Gras parade and festival will take place in DeFuniak Springs on January 23.

Organizers say the festivities will take place along Circle Drive with the street fair and car show beginning at 11am. The parade will start at 3pm.

