Mega Millions and Powerball both top $400 million

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Floridians, it may just be your lucky day.

As of Monday night, the Powerball and Mega Millions Jackpots have reached over $400 million dollars.

With such a large amount of money on the line, one question comes to mind: What would you do with the money if you hit one of the jackpots?

“If I won this money, I think I would be lying off all my bills, maybe a private island in the Pacific, something like that there’s always a chance,” said Wisconsin tourist Cody Rogers.

“I would come to Panama City Beach and buy me a condo and bring all my family here and let them live. I would never rent it out though, because I would be living in it all the time,” said Iowa tourist Cassie Bristow.

Currently the Powerball stands at $410 million while the Mega Millions is currently up to $447 million.

