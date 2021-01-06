Advertisement

Mega Millions and Powerball both top $400 million

Published: Jan. 5, 2021 at 11:43 PM CST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Floridians, it may just be your lucky day.

As of Monday night, the Powerball and Mega Millions Jackpots have reached over $400 million dollars.

With such a large amount of money on the line, one question comes to mind: What would you do with the money if you hit one of the jackpots?

“If I won this money, I think I would be lying off all my bills, maybe a private island in the Pacific, something like that there’s always a chance,” said Wisconsin tourist Cody Rogers.

“I would come to Panama City Beach and buy me a condo and bring all my family here and let them live. I would never rent it out though, because I would be living in it all the time,” said Iowa tourist Cassie Bristow.

Currently the Powerball stands at $410 million while the Mega Millions is currently up to $447 million.

Copyright 2021 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Trump supporters try to break through a police barrier, Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, at the Capitol...
Chaos, violence, mockery as pro-Trump mob occupies Congress
Starting Wednesday, January 6, the Bay County Courthouse will temporarily be closed to...
In-person traffic temporarily halted at Bay County Courthouse
A building in Chipley collapsed, killing one and injuring two people on Monday.
Locals react to building collapse in Chipley
Bay County Sheriff's Deputies are trying to identify two suspects wanted in connection with a...
Suspects wanted in trailer theft case
Registered nurse Cynthia Banada holds a vial of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine at Miami Jewish...
Local health departments releasing COVID-19 vaccine plans

Latest News

Prominent businessman John Robbins.
John Robbins Dies of COVID-19
If someone comes to your home asking for medical or personal information in reference to a...
Marianna Police issue community alert concerning COVID-19 vaccine scam
Jackson County Sheriff’s deputies say they’re investigating burglaries that occurred roughly...
Verizon and AT&T locations burglarized in Marianna
Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody issued a Consumer Alert Thursday warning citizens of a...
CONSUMER ALERT: Don’t pay to reserve a COVID-19 vaccine appointment
At least one person is dead after a crash in Walton County.
Deadly crash closes intersection of Highway 90 and Linda Lane