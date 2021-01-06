Troopers are stressing pedestrian safety after death in PCB

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - According to statistics from the Governors Highway Safety Association, Florida is one of five states accounting for nearly half of the pedestrian deaths in the country.

An incident in Panama City Beach Monday night added to that number. A pedestrian was hit and killed in the area of Thomas Drive and Crescent Drive. The Florida Highway Patrol was on the scene and did not have any further updates Tuesday.

Sergeant Ron Livingston wants to stress the importance of looking twice, that goes for drivers and pedestrians.

“You have them down in Panama City Beach to where people are going from bars to hotels, to restaurants and running across [the street],” said Sergeant Livingston.

Sergeant Livingston says it’s hard to give an exact number of pedestrian deaths in our area last year, but he says it was a significant amount. He believes inattentiveness is part of the reason pedestrian accidents have been such an issue on the Beach.

“People in a hurry. People not paying attention. Misjudging traffic, especially misjudging the speed of traffic. They look at headlights and don’t realize how far away they are or how close they are,” said Sergeant Livingston.

The biggest tip Sergeant Livingston said he can give to pedestrians to keep them safe is to not wear headphones so you can hear the traffic around you, and do not dress in dark colors. Instead, wear brightly, illuminated clothing and to always cross at a crosswalk or stay on a sidewalk.

Panama City Beach Vice Mayor Geoff McConnell said they’re taking steps to help prevent pedestrian accidents in the future.

“I led a call to try and get the Pedestrian Cyclist Safety at the forefront of our city. The city has put together a Pedestrian Action Plan that they’ll be presenting on January 14th,” said McConnell.

McConnell said that plan includes more crosswalks, and better locations for them, lighting and signage for drivers letting them know it’s the law to stop for pedestrians.

Sergeant Livingston said accidents involving pedestrians and cars usually occur late evening into the early morning hours.

McConnell adds that if you’re a driver, to pay attention and focus on the road.

