Tuesday Evening Forecast

By Grayson Jarvis
Published: Jan. 5, 2021 at 9:20 PM CST
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - We saw more sunshine across Northwest Florida today, but more rain is on the way.

The last day of sunny and warmer conditions is Wednesday, ahead of the cold front we have been watching arriving on Thursday. While the rain won’t be particularly long-lived, colder air filtering in behind the front will drop us in temperatures around 10 degrees from Thursday into Friday. Conditions won’t rebound much through the weekend, with another front arriving on Monday that will keep the cold air in place.

You can watch my full forecast above.

