Wednesday Forecast

It’s a quiet start on radar and satellite with clear skies overhead. We’ll only see a few wispy upper level clouds in our skies this morning. But a general increase in cloud cover will be expected heading into the afternoon. We’ll still get our fair share of sunshine to go around today.

We’re starting out quite chilly in the clear skies, especially inland! Temperatures are down in the 30s for most away from the beaches. Beach temperatures are starting out closer to the low 40s. We’ll need the jackets out the door once again this morning, and may want to keep them closer by even into the day today.

With plenty of sunshine this morning we’ll only reach the mid 50s by lunchtime. Highs for maybe an hour or so this afternoon top off the low 60s.

With the clouds gradually increasing this afternoon, that will lead toward a cooler overall feel for the day than the full on sunshine and mid 60s we had yesterday. The clouds continue to increase overnight, but we’ll remain dry. In fact, most of our morning tomorrow remains dry as we await a cold front moving across the Southeast.

While the morning’s dry, the afternoon will have passing showers and some thunderstorms possible moving in from west to east. We’ll expect about a quarter to a half inch of rain for most, but if any thunderstorms develop some small isolated pockets of up to an inch could be possible.

Beyond this cold front temperatures get chillier with highs only in the 50s on Friday and into the weekend with morning lows in the 30s through the weekend.

Bottom Line...

For today, mainly sunny skies in the morning turn mostly to partly sunny in the afternoon as clouds gradually increase. Highs today reach the low 60s. Your 7 Day Forecast brings in a rain chance primarily for the afternoon tomorrow followed by a cool down into the weekend.

