Bay District Schools needs substitute teachers

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Schools across the county have experienced many changes over the past year due to COVID-19, but one thing that hasn’t changed is the severe shortage of substitute teachers.

Whether it’s due to quarantine or general absenteeism, Bay District Schools officials say they are finding it difficult to fill teacher vacancies. But instruction must go on.

Bay District Schools Officials say in an ideal world they would have more than 500 substitute teachers. While they do have nearly 500 enrolled, only 300 of those are actively picking up jobs.

“In our community and in our school, daily instruction is what the game is all about,” Human Resources for Bay District Schools Shirley Baker said.

And when a teacher is out, instruction must continue.

“So that substitute plays a vital role in the daily instruction of students and the quality of education they are getting and we really value our substitutes because they really keep the ball moving for students in the classroom,” Baker added.

District officials say teachers worry about having to be absent.

“When they have to be out, it’s an added stress to worry about are your students being taken care of,” Baker continued.

When there are no substitutes available, faculty often change positions to fill spots.

“There’s no such thing anymore as ‘that’s not my job’ because we’re all doing a lot of different things together,” Breakfast Point Academy Principal Clint Whitfield said.

Due to the shortage, the county raised the hourly pay from $10/hour to $12/hour and if you work more than 10 days in the month, there is an additional $100 bonus for that month.

Officials want to remind the community that substitutes are more than just a fill-in.

“We just hope that substitutes understand that while it’s what’s called an at-will position, that they are a valued member of the Bay District team. They are an essential member of the Bay District team,” Bay District Official Shirley Baker said.

Officials say they are currently not charging for fingerprints or training. They add if you are looking for a flexible job that makes a huge impact on our community, you can apply online at the Bay District Schools website at https://www.bay.k12.fl.us

