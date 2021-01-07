City Manager of Panama City recovering from COVID-19

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (PRESS RELEASE) - Panama City Mayor Greg Brudnicki issued a statement Thursday regarding City Manager Mark McQueen’s recovery from COVID-19.

“City Manager Mark McQueen is currently recovering from COVID-19. He is receiving extraordinary care by the professional team at Ascension Sacred Heart Bay. Until General McQueen returns, Assistant City Manager Jared Jones will continue serving as Acting City Manager. My fellow Commissioners and I have confidence in not only Mr. Jones but also the City’s direction of recovery from Hurricane Michael. We are confident in General McQueen’s speedy recovery and look forward to his return soon.”