City Manager of Panama City recovering from COVID-19

In a statement issued Thursday morning, Panama City Mayor Greg Brudnicki announced City Manager...
In a statement issued Thursday morning, Panama City Mayor Greg Brudnicki announced City Manager Mark McQueen is recovering from COVID-19; meanwhile, Assistant City Manager Jared Jones will serve in McQueen's place.(CITY OF PANAMA CITY)
Published: Jan. 7, 2021 at 10:38 AM CST|Updated: 7 hours ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (PRESS RELEASE) - Panama City Mayor Greg Brudnicki issued a statement Thursday regarding City Manager Mark McQueen’s recovery from COVID-19.

“City Manager Mark McQueen is currently recovering from COVID-19. He is receiving extraordinary care by the professional team at Ascension Sacred Heart Bay. Until General McQueen returns, Assistant City Manager Jared Jones will continue serving as Acting City Manager. My fellow Commissioners and I have confidence in not only Mr. Jones but also the City’s direction of recovery from Hurricane Michael. We are confident in General McQueen’s speedy recovery and look forward to his return soon.”

