COVID-19 testing sites are expected to get busier in Bay County

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Positive COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations have gone up in our area recently and health professionals say holiday gatherings are the main reason.

“We are getting to similar where we were this summer in numbers and our concern is that we are going to continue to see an increase in the next few weeks as the effects of the most recent holidays start to appear,” Nephrologist Susan Compton said.

And as cases go up, more people have been getting tested.

“Unfortunately we have seen an uptick in the number of cases and with that comes an uptick in the demand for testing. There is still a lot of demand for testing out there,” Bay County Public Information Officer Valerie Sale said.

While plenty of appointment times are still available at Bay County testing sites, Sale said she does expect it to get busier.

“At this time we are able to meet the demand and we can test up to 1,000 people a day; that is a lot of people getting tested. However, that can change and we stand ready to do whatever needs to get done,” Sale said.

And getting tested is relatively simple and free at the county’s testing sites.

”Bay County is offering these testing sites, but there are several other places in the community to get tested, so there is ample opportunity to know what your status is,” Sale said.

Officials encourage people to get tested if they are not feeling well or have been exposed to the virus. They say this will help minimize the spread of the virus.

Click here to register to get tested for COVID-19 in Bay County. Once on the site, click patient to get started.

