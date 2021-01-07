Advertisement

COVID-19 vaccine distributed in Walton County

Vaccinations started this week in Walton County.
Vaccinations started this week in Walton County.
By Kellie Sanchez
Published: Jan. 6, 2021 at 8:39 PM CST|Updated: 21 hours ago
WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -

In Walton County, COVID-19 vaccination began earlier this week.

It was almost ten months ago the first case of COVID-19 was reported in Walton County.

This week, people aged 65 and older received their first doses of the Moderna vaccine.

You don’t have to be a Walton County resident to call in and make an appointment, but people we spoke with outside of the Department of Health in Santa Rosa Beach said calling early helped them get an appointment.

“They [the health department] were busy. The phones were ringing and they were trying to stay on top of it, but doing the very best they can, I have no complaints,” said Jeanne Cosentino, who received the vaccine in Walton County.

Cosentino said the process was painless.

“Coming out to check on everyone who’s had the vaccine, and then they have already scheduled my follow-up for the second dose,” said Cosentino.

She said she got the vaccine because she has an underlying health condition, and is over the age of 65.

“My wish, my prayer is, that we can get everyone a vaccine that’s willing to take it, but unless they take the vaccine and we don’t get the majority of people to take it, we’ll never get COVID under control,” said Cosentino.

Walton County Emergency Management Director Jeff Goldberg said they were given 1,300 doses of the Moderna vaccine, but as of the latest census count, there are nearly 15,000 people over the age of 65 in Walton County.

“The issue again is demand versus supply. We were only allocated 1,300 doses, we’re not responsible for the allocations, we don’t decide the allocations, the federal government allocates a certain amount to the state,” said Goldberg.

Goldberg said they expect to vaccinate more than 400 people in DeFuniak Springs Friday, at a drive-up site.

The appointments for that day have already been filled.

All appointments have been filled for this week in Walton County.

