Deadly crash closes intersection of Highway 90 and Linda Lane

WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - At least one person is dead after a crash in Walton County.

The crash was at Highway 90 and Linda Lane. Walton County Sheriff’s Deputies are diverting traffic down Kings Lake Road and Woodyard Road.

Deputies and Walton County Fire Rescue are on the scene and Florida Highway Patrol Troopers will be investigating the cause of the crash.

Deputies believe the road will be closed for several hours. They say to expect delays or look for an alternative route.

Copyright 2021 WJHG. All rights reserved.