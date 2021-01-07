Advertisement

Deadly crash closes intersection of Highway 90 and Linda Lane

At least one person is dead after a crash in Walton County.
At least one person is dead after a crash in Walton County.(Walton County Sheriff's Office)
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Jan. 7, 2021 at 11:49 AM CST|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - At least one person is dead after a crash in Walton County.

The crash was at Highway 90 and Linda Lane. Walton County Sheriff’s Deputies are diverting traffic down Kings Lake Road and Woodyard Road.

Deputies and Walton County Fire Rescue are on the scene and Florida Highway Patrol Troopers will be investigating the cause of the crash.

Deputies believe the road will be closed for several hours. They say to expect delays or look for an alternative route.

Copyright 2021 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Trump supporters try to break through a police barrier, Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, at the Capitol...
Chaos, violence, mockery as pro-Trump mob occupies Congress
Starting Wednesday, January 6, the Bay County Courthouse will temporarily be closed to...
In-person traffic temporarily halted at Bay County Courthouse
A building in Chipley collapsed, killing one and injuring two people on Monday.
Locals react to building collapse in Chipley
Bay County Sheriff's Deputies are trying to identify two suspects wanted in connection with a...
Suspects wanted in trailer theft case
Registered nurse Cynthia Banada holds a vial of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine at Miami Jewish...
Local health departments releasing COVID-19 vaccine plans

Latest News

Prominent businessman John Robbins.
John Robbins Dies of COVID-19
If someone comes to your home asking for medical or personal information in reference to a...
Marianna Police issue community alert concerning COVID-19 vaccine scam
Jackson County Sheriff’s deputies say they’re investigating burglaries that occurred roughly...
Verizon and AT&T locations burglarized in Marianna
Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody issued a Consumer Alert Thursday warning citizens of a...
CONSUMER ALERT: Don’t pay to reserve a COVID-19 vaccine appointment