Advertisement

John Robbins Dies of COVID-19

Prominent businessman John Robbins.
Prominent businessman John Robbins.(WJHG)
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Jan. 7, 2021 at 5:29 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Another longtime resident and prominent member of our community has died of COVID-19. John Robbins lost his battle with COVID-19 late Wednesday.

He was very active in the community throughout his life, holding leadership positions in many organizations like the Rotary Club, Military Affairs Committee, Habitat For Humanity, Panama City Port Authority and served as a Bay County Commissioner from 1992 until 1996. Friends described Robbins as a true leader and a kind and vibrant individual with a wonderful sense of humor. He was also instrumental in the creation of Vision Bank and served on the board for several years.

“He’s not one of those that sat very idle. I mean he was always on the go doing something had his hand in something. He really had a pulse for what was going on in the community, but, it’s a tragic loss but we’ve seen this before unfortunately with COVID. It’s hit a lot of people, a lot of families, a lot of communities,” said close friend & business associate Joey Ginn.

“You know, it really was just a huge blow to the community because he had built so many relationships and friendships over the years,“Carol Roberts, President and CEO of the Bay County Chamber of Commerce, said.

One of Robbins’ favorite organizations was the United Way Of Northwest Florida.

Condolences can be sent to the family at www.heritagefhllc.com.

Copyright 2021 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Trump supporters try to break through a police barrier, Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, at the Capitol...
Chaos, violence, mockery as pro-Trump mob occupies Congress
Starting Wednesday, January 6, the Bay County Courthouse will temporarily be closed to...
In-person traffic temporarily halted at Bay County Courthouse
A building in Chipley collapsed, killing one and injuring two people on Monday.
Locals react to building collapse in Chipley
Bay County Sheriff's Deputies are trying to identify two suspects wanted in connection with a...
Suspects wanted in trailer theft case
Registered nurse Cynthia Banada holds a vial of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine at Miami Jewish...
Local health departments releasing COVID-19 vaccine plans

Latest News

If someone comes to your home asking for medical or personal information in reference to a...
Marianna Police issue community alert concerning COVID-19 vaccine scam
Jackson County Sheriff’s deputies say they’re investigating burglaries that occurred roughly...
Verizon and AT&T locations burglarized in Marianna
Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody issued a Consumer Alert Thursday warning citizens of a...
CONSUMER ALERT: Don’t pay to reserve a COVID-19 vaccine appointment
At least one person is dead after a crash in Walton County.
Deadly crash closes intersection of Highway 90 and Linda Lane