John Robbins Dies of COVID-19

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Another longtime resident and prominent member of our community has died of COVID-19. John Robbins lost his battle with COVID-19 late Wednesday.

He was very active in the community throughout his life, holding leadership positions in many organizations like the Rotary Club, Military Affairs Committee, Habitat For Humanity, Panama City Port Authority and served as a Bay County Commissioner from 1992 until 1996. Friends described Robbins as a true leader and a kind and vibrant individual with a wonderful sense of humor. He was also instrumental in the creation of Vision Bank and served on the board for several years.

“He’s not one of those that sat very idle. I mean he was always on the go doing something had his hand in something. He really had a pulse for what was going on in the community, but, it’s a tragic loss but we’ve seen this before unfortunately with COVID. It’s hit a lot of people, a lot of families, a lot of communities,” said close friend & business associate Joey Ginn.

“You know, it really was just a huge blow to the community because he had built so many relationships and friendships over the years,“Carol Roberts, President and CEO of the Bay County Chamber of Commerce, said.

One of Robbins’ favorite organizations was the United Way Of Northwest Florida.

Condolences can be sent to the family at www.heritagefhllc.com.

