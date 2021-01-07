Advertisement

Marianna Police issue community alert concerning COVID-19 vaccine scam

If someone comes to your home asking for medical or personal information in reference to a COVID-19 vaccine, or any other reason, police say do not give out your information.
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Jan. 7, 2021 at 4:38 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
MARIANNA, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - If a van claiming to be with the Jackson County Health Department or Jackson Hospital comes by your home, police want you to let them know.

Marianna Police said Thursday someone who is claiming to be with the hospital and health department were going to homes in a van, asking for insurance cards and information to get the COVID-19 vaccine. Police say this is not true, the hospital and health department are not conducting this type of service.

If someone comes to your home asking for medical or personal information in reference to a COVID-19 vaccine, or any other reason, police say do not give out your information. They ask that you call your local law enforcement immediately.

Copyright 2021 WJHG. All rights reserved.

