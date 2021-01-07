Snowbird season has been negatively affected by COVID-19.

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Snowbird season is when people flock from the North to soak up the warmth of the Sunshine State during the winter.

“Well first off, we love our winter residents and that Panama City Beach is home away from home for them,” Visit Panama City Beach Public Relations Manager Lacee Rudd said.

The pandemic has ramped up travel restrictions and Rudd said they have seen fewer winter residents than in past years. Snowbird season plays a big part in the Beach’s economy, but Rudd said they saw a surprising trend in the fourth quarter of last year, a rise in weekend getaway trips here.

“We are following that trend into the first quarter of this year. That’s definitely going to help offset the numbers we won’t see from winter residents this year,” said Rudd.

Rudd said she hopes that helps offset the economic impact winter residents typically provide. Even popular senior centers aren’t seeing familiar faces, until recently.

“The last couple of weeks we have seen a large increase in what we had seen prior,” Panama City Beach Senior Center worker Sue Piepert said.

Peipert said as the right precautions are being taken, things are taking a turn. She adds they’re hoping to see more snowbirds during this uptick through the rest of the season.

“Everyday we’re seeing more faces walk through our door. So, we’re very hopefully at this point,” said Piepert.

Rudd adds they too are respecting CDC guidelines during upcoming events. While both Rudd and Piepert remain hopeful, they’re already looking ahead to next snowbird season.

