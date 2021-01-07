Advertisement

The search continues for a man suspected of drowning in the Apalachicola River

FWC and the Wewa Search and Rescue team are helping with recovery efforts.
FWC and the Wewa Search and Rescue team are helping with recovery efforts.(WJHG/WECP)
By Sam Martello
Published: Jan. 6, 2021 at 8:14 PM CST|Updated: 22 hours ago
GULF COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Seventy-six-year-old William “Bill” Davis Jr. was spending time on his houseboat on the Apalachicola river Monday when his smaller boat began to float away.

Officials say he jumped into the water to try and retrieve it.

“His wife actually witnessed that portion of it. He got to the boat, was unable to actually lift himself up in it,” said Gulf County Sheriff Mike Harrison. “He struggled for a while and then went out of sight from her there.”

Since then, the search has now turned to a recovery effort.

Friends and family have been at Listers Landing in Dalkeith non-stop, day and night. Everyone in this community has gathered around and rallied together to help in the search for William Davis.

“Mr. Bill was such a part of this community. He would’ve been standing right beside us right now in the search for a drowning victim,” said Harrison.

Friends and family say Davis was loved by everyone. He was a part of the search and rescue team and the Fire Chief at the Dalkeith Volunteer Fire Department.

“He was just a servant, willing to help people at any time,” said Harrison. “That’s why there’s such an outpouring of people willing to come out to help him out.”

A family member told us the family is just looking for closure.

Gulf County Sheriff’s officials say they’ll continue the search efforts as long as they can.

