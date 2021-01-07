Advertisement

Thursday Forecast

By Ryan Michaels
Published: Jan. 7, 2021 at 8:05 AM CST|Updated: 10 hours ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Good Thursday morning everyone!

It’s a cloudy start over the Panhandle as showers from a cold front are on approach from the west. Most of the morning drive gets away rain-free, however, we’ll still want the umbrellas for the midday and afternoon!

It’s also going to be a cool day under the clouds and rain with temperatures starting out in the 40s for most. So make it a warmer rain jacket today. Temperatures will still manage to warm into the 60s this afternoon but it will accompany rain.

The front will likely start up rain showers by the mid morning and last into the midday. Once the rain starts up we can expect it to last about a couple hours before the band of showers comes to an end sliding out to the east. Most of the rain will be gone by noon or 1pm.

Winds will pick up as the rains move in today as well. We can expect southerly flow to reach up to 20mph, with some higher gusts possible. Eventually those winds will shift to the northwest tonight and we’ll start to draw in some colder conditions into the end of the week.

While tomorrow morning only returns to the 40s to start the day, under cloudy skies on Friday we’ll only manage to reach the low 50s for daytime highs! By the weekend, we’ll start the day in the low 30s with highs only reaching the low to mid 50s. In fact, this chilly stretch of 30s in the mornings and 50s in the afternoons continues through most of next week.

Bottom Line...

For today, cloudy skies with showers likely for a few hours today. Highs reach the low 60s. Your 7 Day Forecast has a cloudy and chilly day ahead for Friday with highs remaining in the 50s through the upcoming weekend and most of next week as well.

