Advertisement

Verizon and AT&T locations burglarized in Marianna

Jackson County Sheriff’s deputies say they’re investigating burglaries that occurred roughly...
Jackson County Sheriff’s deputies say they’re investigating burglaries that occurred roughly around the same time at two cell phone stores in Marianna Thursday morning.(AP)
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Jan. 7, 2021 at 3:10 PM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Jackson County Sheriff’s deputies say they’re investigating burglaries that occurred roughly around the same time at two cell phone stores in Marianna Thursday morning.

Deputies say around 7:30 a.m., they responded to the Verizon Store located at 2242 Highway 71 in reference to a burglary. Officials say they learned, upon arrival, that unknown suspect(s) forced their way into the store using some type of cutting tool that allowed them safe entry. We’re told the burglar(s) stole a number of cellular devices before leaving.

Law enforcement officials say while deputies were investigating that burglary, the Sheriff’s Office received a call in reference to a burglary at the AT&T store just across Highway 71. When they got to the scene, deputies tell us they found the AT&T store, located at 4884 Mallory Plaza, had been broken into in the same manner as the other cell phone store. Investigators say an undetermined amount of cash was taken.

Officials say they’re actively working this investigation and ask anyone with information about either incident to call the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office at (850) 482-9624 or Chipola Crime Stoppers at (850) 526-5000.

Copyright 2021 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Trump supporters try to break through a police barrier, Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, at the Capitol...
Chaos, violence, mockery as pro-Trump mob occupies Congress
Starting Wednesday, January 6, the Bay County Courthouse will temporarily be closed to...
In-person traffic temporarily halted at Bay County Courthouse
A building in Chipley collapsed, killing one and injuring two people on Monday.
Locals react to building collapse in Chipley
Bay County Sheriff's Deputies are trying to identify two suspects wanted in connection with a...
Suspects wanted in trailer theft case
Registered nurse Cynthia Banada holds a vial of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine at Miami Jewish...
Local health departments releasing COVID-19 vaccine plans

Latest News

Prominent businessman John Robbins.
John Robbins Dies of COVID-19
If someone comes to your home asking for medical or personal information in reference to a...
Marianna Police issue community alert concerning COVID-19 vaccine scam
Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody issued a Consumer Alert Thursday warning citizens of a...
CONSUMER ALERT: Don’t pay to reserve a COVID-19 vaccine appointment
At least one person is dead after a crash in Walton County.
Deadly crash closes intersection of Highway 90 and Linda Lane