Verizon and AT&T locations burglarized in Marianna

JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Jackson County Sheriff’s deputies say they’re investigating burglaries that occurred roughly around the same time at two cell phone stores in Marianna Thursday morning.

Deputies say around 7:30 a.m., they responded to the Verizon Store located at 2242 Highway 71 in reference to a burglary. Officials say they learned, upon arrival, that unknown suspect(s) forced their way into the store using some type of cutting tool that allowed them safe entry. We’re told the burglar(s) stole a number of cellular devices before leaving.

Law enforcement officials say while deputies were investigating that burglary, the Sheriff’s Office received a call in reference to a burglary at the AT&T store just across Highway 71. When they got to the scene, deputies tell us they found the AT&T store, located at 4884 Mallory Plaza, had been broken into in the same manner as the other cell phone store. Investigators say an undetermined amount of cash was taken.

Officials say they’re actively working this investigation and ask anyone with information about either incident to call the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office at (850) 482-9624 or Chipola Crime Stoppers at (850) 526-5000.

