Wednesday Evening Forecast

By Grayson Jarvis
Published: Jan. 6, 2021 at 6:55 PM CST|Updated: 23 hours ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - We’ve seen on again off again periods of clouds throughout the day today, a precursor to the rain we will see tomorrow.

Cloudy skies are in store for the overnight hours tonight, helping to keep us on the warmer side with lows only falling into the mid 40s. The first round of showers will begin around 9:00 am and last through the mid-afternoon, with rain likely moving out of the Panhandle by early evening. Colder air behind the front will drop us into the mid 50s for highs on Friday, and they won’t rebound for the foreseeable future.

You can watch my full forecast above.

Tuesday Evening Forecast