Bay County Chamber gets update on COVID-19 vaccine distribution

Preparing doses of Modera vaccine for distribution.
Preparing doses of Modera vaccine for distribution.(WJHG)
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Jan. 8, 2021 at 3:33 PM CST
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - At the Bay County Chamber of Commerce First Friday meeting, the administrator for the Florida Department of Health in Bay County updated the members on the progress that the department has made.

He compared the rollout of the vaccine to what happened when testing first became available, in that supplies would have to catch up to the demand.

The department received 2,000 doses of Moderna vaccine during the first week of January, most of which have been administered.

“We have vaccinated 1,968 individuals so far in Bay County and we are extremely committed to our mission to the vision of getting the vaccine out into our communities as quickly and safely as possible. This includes the following of the governor’s order that has been outlined since the very beginning,” Sandon Speedling, Administrator of the Florida Department of Health in Bay County, said.

He also said that the best way to keep track of the status of the vaccines is to text BAYHEALTH to 888777.

