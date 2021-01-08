Bozeman Senior, Chuck Trumbull, signs to play football at the University of Alabama-Birmingham

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -Bucks senior, Chuck Trumbull, signed a football scholarship offer at Bozeman Thursday with the University of Alabama-Birmingham. Trumbull, a 6′3″, 255 pound linebacker, led the Bucks with 55 solo tackles this season and five tackles for loss.

“Becoming a Blazer is a very big deal to me because it’s not just a four year plan, it’s a 50 year plan. And it’s kind of close to home so I can come and see family and they can come and see me. It’s a D1 school. And coming out of Bozeman where you can count on one hand how many D1 students have come out of here, so becoming one, that’s an amazing deal for me,” said Trumbull.

Bucks head coach, Jason Griffin, said Trumbull has been the perfect example of what coaches want.

“When I first got here I asked all the players where they were they wanted football to take them and Chuck looked me right in the eye and said I want to be a division one football player. And I said that’s fantastic, but it’s a difficult thing to do. I started to outline all the things that you have to do. And Chuck has just been a model of what you want. Both on the field as a player and off the field in the classroom. I’m very proud of the man that he is,” said Coach Griffin.

Trumbull added, he’s happy about playing for a program relatively close to home so his family can come see him play without traveling too far.

