Friday Forecast

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Good Friday morning everyone!

It’s a quiet start over the Panhandle on radar but we have low hanging thick clouds in place that will lend toward a gloomy looking start. In fact, it’s going to be tough to get rid of these clouds through the day today.

Under the clouds and behind yesterday’s cold front we’re cooling off into the 40s to start the day. However, with the clouds in place and a lack of sunshine for the morning drive... We’re going to stay pretty chilly just about all day!

We’ll likely stay in the 40s up until lunch time when we may barely crack into the low 50s this afternoon for daytime highs. Be sure to dress warmly out the door this morning as you’ll likely want to keep the extra layer(s) on throughout the day.

Our low pressure system and cold front continue to slowly rotate out of the Southeast. These clouds associated with some low level moisture in the atmosphere continue to move in behind the area of low pressure and may not show signs of breaking until tomorrow afternoon. It’s also possible you could see a few light isolated sprinkles under the clouds this morning but nothing measurable and we won’t have any rain chances into the weekend.

Despite the clouds sticking around tonight, temperatures still tumble down into the 30s. With only a gradual decrease in the cloud cover tomorrow into the afternoon, we’ll expect temperatures to only return to the chilly low 50s on Saturday.

As skies clear out more into Saturday night and Sunday morning we’ll see lows dip down to near freezing. With a bit more sunshine than clouds for Sunday, we should manage to at least warm into the mid 50s by the afternoon.

A wintry weekend ahead!

Bottom Line...

For today, cloudy skies with no more than an isolated brief sprinkle possible this morning. Highs today only reach the low 50s. We’ll keep a wintry chill around for the weekend as well with clouds gradually decreasing Saturday afternoon and more sun than clouds for Sunday.

