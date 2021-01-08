How State Attorney Larry Basford is handling Bay County Courthouse closure

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - New 14th District State Attorney Larry Basford was sworn into office on Tuesday. This as the Bay County Courthouse is temporarily closed to public foot traffic.

Basford said he has several priorities as a newly elected state attorney. His top priority being the safety of the community.

“As the state attorney, I will continue to work with law enforcement and our community partners to make sure we get dangerous criminals off the street,” Basford said.

But those criminals may be waiting a little while longer for trial.

Due to the spike in COVID-19 cases locally, the Bay County Courthouse temporarily closed its doors on Wednesday.

“There were circumstances arising in the Bay County Courthouse where the health conditions were just not adequate we thought for the occupants,” Chief Judge Christopher Patterson said.

The closure has caused a backlog in the criminal justice system.

“We’ve been able to do first appearances, court proceedings, depositions of that matter, but when you close the court system down because of the increase in infection rates, that causes a backlog in cases as well as our jail population rise,” Basford said.

The court system is currently in what’s called modified Phase Two.

“That means there are no in-person court proceedings, which means we have to conduct everything remotely,” Basford added.

That also means no jury trials. Those who want a trial by jury will have to wait.

But that doesn’t mean court officials have stopped working.

“We are looking at cases, reviewing them, making charging decisions and then preparing our cases for trial so when this opens up, we’ll be ready to try those cases again,” Basford continued.

Officials hope the delay will be short-term, but it will affect January trials.

“We’re hopeful that once this spike in Bay County begins to subside, then we might be able to reopen the doors and bring people back in. But for now there are a number of staff members we need to get healthy,” Judge Patterson said.

In the meantime, many civil or non-violent cases have been heard remotely.

