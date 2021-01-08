Advertisement

Jackson County drug bust yields over $26,000, firearms, narcotics

The Jackson County Drug Task Force made a drug bust and seized two firearms, several narcotics, and over $26,000.(Jackson County Sheriff's Office)
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Jan. 8, 2021 at 12:20 AM CST
JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - On Wednesday, the Jackson County Drug Task Force conducted a drug bust that revealed tens of thousands of dollars, two firearms, and several narcotics.

Officials say the task force was assisted by the United States Marhsal’s Service Florida Caribbean Regional Fugitive Task Force in a fugitive investigation. They say they made contact with Jarrien A’vion Dudley, a known associate of the fugitive Ja’Drian Gilbert, who they have yet to locate. Dudley granted the task force members consent to search his home for Gilbert.

Upon the search, many items consistent with the distribution and selling of narcotics were in plain view, including marijuana, MDMA, cocaine, and prescription medication. Deputies say two guns were also located, as well as over $26,000 suspected to be drug profits. Dudley was arrested at the scene on multiple charges.

The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office will be hosting a press conference relating to this case at 4111 Gov. Rick Scott Dr. in Marianna at 1:30 p.m. on Friday.

