Local party leaders agree U.S. Capitol riots were ‘unacceptable’

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -

A historic day in Washington D.C. Wednesday continues to affect the entire country, including many here in Bay County.

Although opposing parties may not agree on the election outcome, they agree that what happened at the U.S. Capitol was unacceptable.

”It’s a day that will scar our country’s reputation for many years to come,” Bay County Democratic Party leader Alvin Peters said.

”That should never happen in America,” Bay County Republican Party Chairman Debbie Wood said.

What started as a protest quickly escalated into violence and vandalism as lawmakers counted the Electoral College vote.

However, what started and ended on Capitol Hill had far-reaching effects on every state.

“It was totally unacceptable and those folks need to be held accountable, and it doesn’t matter what banner you’re flying under. The violence is wrong, the rioting and the disorder is wrong. We’re not gonna tolerate it in Florida,” Governor Ron DeSantis said.

In Bay County, party leaders may not see eye-to-eye on much but in Wednesday’s riots, they found common ground.

”Those were thugs, they’re not protestors, and there’s a huge difference,” Wood said.

“I think all Americans can agree that a mob taking over the Capitol is totally unacceptable,” Peters said.

Wood believes President Trump’s response time on social media was prompt.

“He went on there [social media], he said look, ‘this is what we do, this is not we believe in.’ He told people to go home. He said we will have a peaceful transition,” Wood said.

Peters believes the President is the one who incited the mob in the first place.

”It’s like setting fire to the building and then claiming credit for calling the fire department,” Peters said.

Wednesday’s violence will make its mark in history books but how do you explain what occurred?

Gulf Coast State College Associate Professor of Political Science Dr. David Fistein had to do just that on Thursday.

”I feel bad for young people today, this was their first election. The young students I talked to in class today, they have to be scared,” Dr. Fistein said.

An important moment in history prompting not only state but local officials: how do we move forward from here?

