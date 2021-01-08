Advertisement

Many senior citizens anxious to get the COVID-19 vaccine

By Natalie Williams
Published: Jan. 7, 2021 at 8:11 PM CST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - In Bay County on Tuesday, the first round of the Moderna vaccine was given out to senior citizens 65 and up who signed up for an appointment.

Because of the limited supply, all of the appointments are filled.

But many senior citizens who want to get the vaccine are frustrated with the process of signing up.

“Majority of these people, we are not technology savvy and because of that it makes it difficult to register online. You have got to find someone to do that work for you,” Panama City Beach Senior Foundation Board Member Babs Umemhofer said.

A lot of the seniors didn’t know when to sign up. At the Panama City Beach Senior Center, Babs Umemhofer tells us a lot of the seniors are reaching out to staff for help.

”Phone calls on a daily basis from our membership seniors wanting to know how do I do it, I don’t have a computer, what do I do, so we are working on a game plan to help those people out,” Umemhofer said.

As seniors wait for the next vaccine supply to make it into our area many are becoming very anxious.

”I want the shot and I want everyone around me to get the shot. I want us all to stay healthy. I really, really hope that they get enough shots here, at least to cover the seniors that is where we need it right now,” Panama City Beach Senior Center President Mugsy Parens said.

And as new information about the vaccine supplies become available, the Department of Health in Bay County will share the plans on its website Bay.FloridaHealth.gov and through text alerts. You can receive those alerts by texting BayHealth to 888777.

Once more supplies for the vaccine become available head to bit.ly/bayseniorvaccines to register to sign up to receive your vaccine.

Appointment slots will fill up fast. As of now, all appointments for the available vaccines are filled.

Copyright 2021 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A group of about 5 homeless people are told to move off of a property off Back Beach Road.
People told to move off of property on Back Beach Road, as homelessness rises in Bay County
The Jackson County Drug Task Force made a drug bust and seized two firearms, several narcotics,...
Jackson County drug bust yields over $26,000, firearms, narcotics
Prominent businessman John Robbins.
John Robbins Dies of COVID-19
FILE - In this April 23, 2020, file photo, President Donald Trump's name is seen on a stimulus...
Stimulus payments: Where are you?
Officers say the incident took place late Tuesday night into Wednesday morning.
Panama City police seek information regarding recent burglary

Latest News

Rams come west and win a thriller at Bay
Rams win a thriller at Bay
Local Job Rates Down
Local Job Rates Down
Governor DeSantis has used the riots at the US Capitol as evidence new protections for law...
Democrats push back against anti-rioting bill
Cold weather continues this weekend although the sun returns.
Weekend Forecast
While the rest of the U.S.'s job losses are up, Downtown Panama City's seems to be down.
The U.S. economy lost a lot of jobs last month, but some still find it hard to hire