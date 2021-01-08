Many senior citizens anxious to get the COVID-19 vaccine

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - In Bay County on Tuesday, the first round of the Moderna vaccine was given out to senior citizens 65 and up who signed up for an appointment.

Because of the limited supply, all of the appointments are filled.

But many senior citizens who want to get the vaccine are frustrated with the process of signing up.

“Majority of these people, we are not technology savvy and because of that it makes it difficult to register online. You have got to find someone to do that work for you,” Panama City Beach Senior Foundation Board Member Babs Umemhofer said.

A lot of the seniors didn’t know when to sign up. At the Panama City Beach Senior Center, Babs Umemhofer tells us a lot of the seniors are reaching out to staff for help.

”Phone calls on a daily basis from our membership seniors wanting to know how do I do it, I don’t have a computer, what do I do, so we are working on a game plan to help those people out,” Umemhofer said.

As seniors wait for the next vaccine supply to make it into our area many are becoming very anxious.

”I want the shot and I want everyone around me to get the shot. I want us all to stay healthy. I really, really hope that they get enough shots here, at least to cover the seniors that is where we need it right now,” Panama City Beach Senior Center President Mugsy Parens said.

And as new information about the vaccine supplies become available, the Department of Health in Bay County will share the plans on its website Bay.FloridaHealth.gov and through text alerts. You can receive those alerts by texting BayHealth to 888777.

Once more supplies for the vaccine become available head to bit.ly/bayseniorvaccines to register to sign up to receive your vaccine.

Appointment slots will fill up fast. As of now, all appointments for the available vaccines are filled.

