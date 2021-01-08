More than 500 seniors vaccinated against COVID-19 in Walton County drive-thru clinic

WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Walton County health officials say they were able to vaccinate more than 500 seniors for COVID-19 Friday at a drive-thru clinic.

The health department, Walton County Emergency Management, and community volunteers worked together to vaccinated the seniors.

The drive-thru clinic in DeFuniak Springs was for people 65 years and older and was appointment only.

“[Friday] was a great success in getting the vaccine out to the public,” Holly Holt, Health Officer and Administrator of DOH-Walton, said. “With already having exercised this capability in December with flu vaccine, this drive-thru clinic was orderly and implemented some of the lessons learned from the previous exercise.”

Health officials say they look to increased mass vaccination clinics as supply becomes available. As of now, the department has reached capacity to make appointments for the 1,300 doses it has for seniors and frontline workers.

When more vaccines are available, appointments will be available. They say they are creating an online appointment portal for future distributions. Future appointments and the portal will be announced on the department’s website.

