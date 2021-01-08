Mosley announces Tommy Joe Whiddon as head football coach of the Dolphins

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -Mosley announced their new head football coach on Thursday afternoon will be Tommy Joe Whiddon.

He comes east after two years as the head coach at Washington High School. Coach Whiddon a 2003 Niceville graduate, played quarterback under coaches Sorrells and Hicks. After playing and graduating from Jacksonville State, he took a graduate assistant coaching gig at his alma mater and then spent a year as quality control coach at Auburn and then made his to return to Niceville as an assistant under Hicks.

Two years ago he moved west to take over a floundering Washington program that had won just five games the previous five seasons. He turned things around immediately, going 8-2 in 2019 and 4-3 in 2020. The team made the playoffs in each season.

Coach Whiddon knows taking over this job is anything but a rebuilding job like he had in Pensacola.

“When I got to Washington there was no tradition. There was no expectations. 13 consecutive losing seasons. And we literally built it from scratch. Where coming to Moseley, Mosley has had some success in the past, but they are looking to take the program to the next level. There are expectations. But nobody’s expectations are going to be higher than mine. And I look forward to the challenge of getting this team over that hurdle and getting it to the next level, making runs in the playoffs.”

As for how he intends to go about taking Mosley to that next level, well here’s part of the formula, the coach told us.

“Offensively we’re going to be spread, up-tempo. We’re going to get the ball out to our play makers in space. You know Mosley’s got a lot of playmakers right now with Randy (Pittman) and Chris (Culver), Lewis (Lowder) and Hunter (Burke). Guys that have proven they can make plays in the past. I think those guys are going to thrive and go to a whole other level, with what we do on the offensive side of the bar. Defensively we’re going to be aggressive, we’re going to be attacking. You know Mosley has nine players coming back on the defensive side of the ball. And you know me being an offensive minded coach, I still understand that you win on the defensive side of the bar. And that’s what we’re going to build our team around.

His first few hours in Bay County were anything but boring, and he is looking forward to the future of the Dolphins.

“I’m super excited. Was excited to get over here. Meet the kids, meet some of the faculty. And it’s been a great, been a wild and crazy last 24 hours, but everybody here has been so welcoming and can’t wait to get over here fulltime and hit the ground running.”

Copyright 2021 WJHG. All rights reserved.