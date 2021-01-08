New developments come to South Walton as area continues to grow

WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -

As Walton County continues to grow, demand for real estate also grows.

The St. Joe Company currently has ten projects in the works in South Walton.

“They range from residential developments of all different types, apartment communities to townhome communities to more phases of residential communities,” said Mike Kerrigan, a representative from St. Joe Company.

Kerrigan said right now there is growing interest in the small, beach towns along 30A.

“I think that’s a combination of a lot of things. It’s a beautiful area, the natural resources are second to none, from the beach to the trail system through the state forest, to all the preserved land and the conservation land in the area,” said Kerrigan.

The COVID-19 pandemic has also led to more people choosing to move to South Walton.

“I think with recent events we’ve seen a demand in less densely populated areas, areas with a lot of outdoor recreation activities and South Walton County definitely has plenty of both of those options,” said Kerrigan.

Kerrigan adds the [quality of] schools are another reason more people want to move to South Walton.

