Organizers postpone 2021 Pensacon

Organizers have postponed the 2021 Pensacon convention.
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Jan. 8, 2021 at 10:57 AM CST
PENSACOLA, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - This year’s Penascon, a comic convention held in Pensacola each year, has been postponed.

Organizers said Friday they were making the decision to postpone the event. They say after working with local and state officials and medical professionals, they determined they would not be able to safely hold the convention during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Staff also say Hurricane Sally damaged Pensacola and the surrounding area, including one of the venues, the Pensacola Grand Hotel.

They say they are working with the venues to find dates that work later this year that will not conflict with any other major conventions in the Southeast. They are also working to rebook guests for those possible new dates.

If you have already bought tickets, organizers say they will automatically transfer to the postponed convention or will transfer to Pensacon 2022. Current ticket holders will also receive a limited-edition gift.

Hello everyone, We were able to have a very successful Pensacon last February and then the world around us changed...

Posted by Pensacon on Friday, January 8, 2021

