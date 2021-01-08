Panama City officials urging public to continue following CDC guidelines

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - While Panama City City Manager Mark McQueen is recovering from COVID -19, city officials are urging the public to continue safe practices.

As vaccines roll out to people in the community 65 and older, those vaccines aren’t available to everybody just yet.

“People need to, just because the vaccines are available now, thank God, they still need to practice CDC guidelines,” said Panama City Mayor Greg Brudnicki.

In the meantime, Panama City officials say it’s important to remain safe and to protect others.

“When you’re walking around, you don’t know if people got the vaccine or they didn’t,” said Brudnicki. “You don’t know even if they don’t have symptoms, if they have it or not.”

Mayor Greg Brudnicki says the city is doing everything it can to encourage safe practices.

“We’re still going to be encouraging everyone to continue wearing a mask, continue to practice social distancing, encouraging businesses to encourage people to have masks on in their business,” said Brudnicki.

With McQueen out for the time being as city manager, Panama City officials say they have no worries with Jared Jones filling in.

“Yeah, I mean Jared is doing a great job,” said Burdnicki. “Jared did it many months before Mark even came to work here.”

Even though he’s in the hospital, McQueen is still serving the city.

“Everybody knows their job; there’s been a good leadership here at the city for a long time,” said Brudnicki. “Mark has put a lot of good people in place to work here and so he’s still communicating with him. He’s still coaching from the bench.”

Jones will serve as the acting city manager until McQueen returns to work.

Copyright 2021 WJHG. All rights reserved.