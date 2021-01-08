Panama City police seek information regarding recent burglary

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -

The Panama City Police Department is currently seeking information about a recent burglary and stolen vehicle incident that took place Tuesday.

Officers say a suspect entered Meyers Electric, LLC. near Highway 98 and Brown Avenue, causing damages and stealing items. Upon leaving the business at about 1:30 a.m. Wednesday, the suspect also stole a company work van from the property which was recovered a few hours later.

Panama City police say the incident took place on Tuesday into Wednesday morning. (Panama City Police Department)

The suspect is described as a medium-built white male that is about 5′8″ to 6′ tall. Officials say the image above depicts clothing similar to the items worn by the suspect.

Panama City police are asking anyone with information to come forward. You can contact the department by calling (850) 872-3112, or you can report your tips anonymously via smartphone by downloading the “Panama City PD” app from the iOS App Store or Google Play Store.

