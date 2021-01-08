Advertisement

Panama City police seek information regarding recent burglary

Officers say the incident took place late Tuesday night into Wednesday morning.
Officers say the incident took place late Tuesday night into Wednesday morning.(Panama City Police Department)
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Jan. 8, 2021 at 5:16 AM CST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -

The Panama City Police Department is currently seeking information about a recent burglary and stolen vehicle incident that took place Tuesday.

Officers say a suspect entered Meyers Electric, LLC. near Highway 98 and Brown Avenue, causing damages and stealing items. Upon leaving the business at about 1:30 a.m. Wednesday, the suspect also stole a company work van from the property which was recovered a few hours later.

Panama City police say the incident took place on Tuesday into Wednesday morning.
Panama City police say the incident took place on Tuesday into Wednesday morning.(Panama City Police Department)

The suspect is described as a medium-built white male that is about 5′8″ to 6′ tall. Officials say the image above depicts clothing similar to the items worn by the suspect.

Panama City police are asking anyone with information to come forward. You can contact the department by calling (850) 872-3112, or you can report your tips anonymously via smartphone by downloading the “Panama City PD” app from the iOS App Store or Google Play Store.

Copyright 2021 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A group of about 5 homeless people are told to move off of a property off Back Beach Road.
People told to move off of property on Back Beach Road, as homelessness rises in Bay County
The Jackson County Drug Task Force made a drug bust and seized two firearms, several narcotics,...
Jackson County drug bust yields over $26,000, firearms, narcotics
Prominent businessman John Robbins.
John Robbins Dies of COVID-19
FILE - In this April 23, 2020, file photo, President Donald Trump's name is seen on a stimulus...
Stimulus payments: Where are you?

Latest News

Rams come west and win a thriller at Bay
Rams win a thriller at Bay
Local Job Rates Down
Local Job Rates Down
Governor DeSantis has used the riots at the US Capitol as evidence new protections for law...
Democrats push back against anti-rioting bill
Cold weather continues this weekend although the sun returns.
Weekend Forecast
While the rest of the U.S.'s job losses are up, Downtown Panama City's seems to be down.
The U.S. economy lost a lot of jobs last month, but some still find it hard to hire