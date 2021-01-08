Advertisement

Some high school seniors in Bay County are falling behind

By Sam Martello
Published: Jan. 8, 2021
BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - High school seniors in Bay County have been faced with more than a few challenges recently. Bay District Schools Superintendent Bill Husfelt said it was starting to reflect in many of their grades.

“After the first grading period, we started looking at all the data like we always do and noticed how many D’s and F’s there were and how attendance was becoming a big issue,” Husfelt said.

For many students, just when things got back to normal following a destructive category five hurricane, a pandemic hit.

“Every day is a new day,” Mosley High School Assistant Principal Gena Burgans said. “Whether you’re a teacher, student, or administrator, you don’t know what it’s going to be like hour by hour. Let alone that entire day.”

Superintendent Husfelt found a way to bring some encouragement to seniors. He’s traveling to high schools in the district and giving a motivational speech.

“We just want families to realize how important it is for them to go to school, do what their assignments are, get the credits, have the GPA, pass whatever tests they have to pass to graduate,” Husfelt said.

Bay District School officials hope seniors were listening up at the seminar and reach the goal of walking across the stage.

“Do what you have to do to graduate, or help someone else that’s struggling,” Husfelt said.

“Sometimes you’re a prophet in your own land,” Burgans said. “When they hear it from somebody else who says ‘no really, I’m the one who gives you your diploma, unless you meet these requirements, you aren’t going to earn your diploma.’ So, like I said, I hope they got that message today.”

School officials made their message clear, “Don’t let your condition be your conclusion.”

