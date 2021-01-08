CALLAWAY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - This week’s Golden Apple Award winner is Mrs. Denise Brown.

Mrs. Brown teaches Kindergarten at Callaway Elementary School. She has been a teacher for 7 years. Before she started teaching she served our country in the United States Air Force for 20 years but she always knew teaching was her true calling.

Mrs. Brown said she was overwhelmed to be this week’s Golden Apple Award winner.

”That I am doing it right, that what I am doing is being seen at home, but not just what I think I am doing right but what others are seeing me do,” Brown said.

Brown said her favorite thing about teaching was seeing the progress her students made throughout the school year.

Copyright 2021 WJHG. All rights reserved.